25,820 Shares in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Universal by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Universal by 4,176.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Universal in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Universal by 73.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.19. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

