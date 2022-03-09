24,963 Shares in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.46.

About Denison Mines (Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.