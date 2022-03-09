20,000 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.97. 1,647,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,666,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

