$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the lowest is $2.76 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $11.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $12.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,740. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.56. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after acquiring an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,551,000 after acquiring an additional 109,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,713,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,936,000 after acquiring an additional 83,465 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

