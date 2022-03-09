1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Market Cap Hits $60,459.03

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $60,459.03 and approximately $49,388.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042244 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.35 or 0.06467782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,938.75 or 0.99895145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00041369 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Coin Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.