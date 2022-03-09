$17.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post $17.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $18.56 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $18.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $73.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.75 billion to $75.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $78.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.07 billion to $83.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $37.48 and a one year high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $177.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

