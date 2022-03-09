1,536 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $296.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.01 and its 200 day moving average is $326.75. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 317,894 shares of company stock worth $107,586,674. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

