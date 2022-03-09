$140,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) will post $140,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $160,000.00. Motus GI posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $430,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $450,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.03 million, with estimates ranging from $1.55 million to $2.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

MOTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Motus GI by 654.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 300,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motus GI by 59.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 124,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Motus GI by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI by 541.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 151,068 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

