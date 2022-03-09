$137.23 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $137.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.48 million and the highest is $141.30 million. Cactus posted sales of $84.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $618.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.94 million to $648.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $726.06 million, with estimates ranging from $653.67 million to $764.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHD. Tudor Pickering lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other news, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $319,307.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $420,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

WHD stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,381. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82. Cactus has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.09 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

