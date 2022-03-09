$125.23 Million in Sales Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $125.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.60 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $161.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $574.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $565.70 million to $581.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $620.37 million, with estimates ranging from $604.50 million to $635.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after purchasing an additional 111,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMTL traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 49,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,574. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $516.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.08 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

