1,100 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Hershey by 163.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 84.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.88. 1,109,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.34. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $149.05 and a 12 month high of $216.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,014,461 shares of company stock worth $206,227,011. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

