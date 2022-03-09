$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $8.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.39. 2,407,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,903. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $147.35 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

