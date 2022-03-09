$1.62 EPS Expected for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) will post $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. EastGroup Properties reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $85,438,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,642 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.82. 1,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.25 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

