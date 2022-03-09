$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) to post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.30. Aflac reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aflac.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

AFL stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90. Aflac has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $66.97.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,416 shares of company stock worth $5,709,784. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Aflac by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,468,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Aflac by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after buying an additional 369,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 592.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after buying an additional 350,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.