$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.39. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $2.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,192. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,480,000 after purchasing an additional 142,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,599,000 after acquiring an additional 221,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,331,000 after acquiring an additional 104,893 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,913 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 935,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,372. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.