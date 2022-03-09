$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.39. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings per share of $2.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,192. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,480,000 after purchasing an additional 142,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,599,000 after acquiring an additional 221,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,331,000 after acquiring an additional 104,893 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,913 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 935,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,372. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.