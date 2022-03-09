$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.88. Marriott International reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 850%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,659 shares of company stock worth $2,987,622 over the last ninety days. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Marriott International by 35.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,753 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 55.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,845,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,635,000 after acquiring an additional 661,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,633,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after acquiring an additional 648,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR opened at $152.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

