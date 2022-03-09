$0.91 EPS Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) to post $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. LKQ reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in LKQ by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

