$0.69 EPS Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.49. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DISH Network.
DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.
Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.01. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.
About DISH Network (Get Rating)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
