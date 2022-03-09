$0.69 EPS Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.49. DISH Network posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.01. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.