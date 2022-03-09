$0.49 EPS Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Envestnet reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Envestnet stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.65. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $85.99.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

