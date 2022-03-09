-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viracta Therapeutics.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VIRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viracta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

VIRX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,359. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 15.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $58,458. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,368,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 629.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

About Viracta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.