$0.39 EPS Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million.

LMST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.1% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $124.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

