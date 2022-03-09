$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is ($0.86). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 238.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $44.60. 8,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,786. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.17.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $1,268,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

