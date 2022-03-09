$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.23. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sterling Check.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sterling Check by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43. Sterling Check has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

About Sterling Check (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

