-$0.17 EPS Expected for Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Exicure’s earnings. Exicure reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Exicure will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exicure.

Get Exicure alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Exicure stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,577,199. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69. Exicure has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $304,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XCUR. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Exicure by 184.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exicure by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Exicure (Get Rating)

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exicure (XCUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.