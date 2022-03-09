$0.06 EPS Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.02. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 91%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,307,000 after acquiring an additional 134,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92,921 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,165,000 after acquiring an additional 690,491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after acquiring an additional 335,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,688,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANF traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. 19,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

