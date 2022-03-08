Zynecoin (ZYN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $82,323.00

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. Zynecoin has a market cap of $15.35 million and $82,323.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zynecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00104725 BTC.

About Zynecoin

Zynecoin (ZYN) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

