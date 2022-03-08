Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.47. 118,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.87 and its 200-day moving average is $219.50. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $107.72 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $182.92 price target for the company. Finally, Citic Securities initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.57.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $25,642,423. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,649,000 after buying an additional 386,594 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,486,000 after buying an additional 51,743 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,798,000 after buying an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

