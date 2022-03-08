Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,990,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the January 31st total of 6,870,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

ZGNX stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 91.20% and a negative net margin of 278.38%. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair cut Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,435,000 after acquiring an additional 143,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 382,757 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,090,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,476,000 after acquiring an additional 883,744 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 516,935 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,181 shares during the period.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

