ZClassic Price Tops $0.0637 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $591,421.44 and $127.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00322824 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00073986 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00091152 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004904 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

