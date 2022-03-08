Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $6.36 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,656,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after buying an additional 838,285 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,612,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 73,058 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

