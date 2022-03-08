Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) to “Strong-Buy”

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. It provides accounts checking, savings deposits, money market, mortgage and term loans services, as well as card facilities and internet banking services, through its subsidiaries. Coastal Financial Corporation is based in WA, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coastal Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.00. 73,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Coastal Financial has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.31.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coastal Financial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 45,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coastal Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coastal Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

