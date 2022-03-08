Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) to Hold

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE WNC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,035. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $780.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,603.00 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabash National will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,386 shares of company stock worth $326,894 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wabash National by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares during the period. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 41.8% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 431,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 24.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after acquiring an additional 288,286 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

