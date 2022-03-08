Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) to Sell

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NTES. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

NTES stock opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. NetEase has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $120.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average is $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

