Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) to Hold

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIGS. Cowen cut FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Shares of FIGS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.56. 4,557,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,576. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. FIGS has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $365,641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 1,267.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,244 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth $171,202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FIGS by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,467,000 after buying an additional 2,243,324 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

