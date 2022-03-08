Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Hold

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

ACMR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Shares of ACMR stock traded up $5.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,210. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.80. ACM Research has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $119.12.

ACM Research’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 154,248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ACM Research by 13,726.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 112,142 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ACM Research by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

