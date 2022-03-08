Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.40. Waters reported earnings of $2.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $11.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.78 to $11.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waters.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $8.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.11. 422,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,242. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. Waters has a 1 year low of $264.67 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after acquiring an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waters (WAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.