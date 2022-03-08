Zacks: Brokerages Expect View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for View’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that View will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover View.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIEW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ VIEW traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,579. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. View has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $9.89.
About View
View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.
