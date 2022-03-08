Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.40. The Carlyle Group reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $534,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $572,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after buying an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,191,000 after buying an additional 2,852,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,021,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,871,000 after buying an additional 1,762,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

