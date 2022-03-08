Zacks: Brokerages Expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) to announce sales of $163.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.19 million. Royal Gold posted sales of $142.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year sales of $641.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.80 million to $682.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $675.95 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $716.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGLD shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.02.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,306,000 after acquiring an additional 189,348 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

