Zacks: Brokerages Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. HubSpot reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Argus upped their target price on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.91.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock worth $15,955,515. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in HubSpot by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $414.71. 966,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,116. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $507.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.21. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $398.70 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -251.03 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.