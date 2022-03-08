Zacks: Brokerages Expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $92.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.51 million and the highest is $97.81 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $76.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $368.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $384.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $410.70 million, with estimates ranging from $404.26 million to $417.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,371,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after buying an additional 113,772 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 74,757 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,516. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

