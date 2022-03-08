Zacks: Brokerages Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $2.23. F5 Networks posted earnings of $2.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on F5 Networks from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,773 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $367,454.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total value of $557,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.22. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

