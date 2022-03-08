Zacks: Brokerages Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Post $1.09 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.03. Banner posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of BANR stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.83. 170,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,895. Banner has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.42. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Banner by 5.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Banner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at $2,280,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

