Zacks: Brokerages Expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.00 Million

Brokerages expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) to report sales of $54.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year sales of $180.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $180.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $220.04 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $221.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Airspan Networks.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIMO. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE MIMO opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Airspan Networks has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Airspan Networks by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Airspan Networks in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

