Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) to report $3.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the highest is $3.21 billion. VMware posted sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $13.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.41 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in VMware by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in VMware by 1,382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after buying an additional 368,264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in VMware by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,855 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in VMware by 872.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,799 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $112.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.34. VMware has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

