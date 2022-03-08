Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.08. SkyWest posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 73.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SkyWest by 210.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,994. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.89. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

