Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the lowest is ($1.14). Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded down $4.52 on Monday, reaching $36.64. 1,975,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,125. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 2.31.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.97 per share, with a total value of $1,442,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,827,250 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,611 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 33,216 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,304,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.