Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.08. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,796 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,454 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1,326.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,786 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

