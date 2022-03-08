Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Announce $3.40 EPS

Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.68. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $4.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $12.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $12.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.69 to $14.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.58.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $317.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,317. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.39. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $286.12 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $90,133,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.