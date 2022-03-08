Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Post $2.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.76. Lear reported earnings of $3.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $11.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $12.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $19.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.85 to $21.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEA traded up $5.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.75. 35,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,121. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $128.79 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

